Shenandoah Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted man
Justin Lee Webster. Photo courtesy the Augusta County Sheriff's Office (Source: ACSO)
By WHSV Newsroom | November 23, 2020 at 11:08 AM EST - Updated November 23 at 11:08 AM

MAURERTOWN, Va. (WHSV) — The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wanted man with felony charges.

According to the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, on November 22, officials responded to a disturbance in the 6000 block of Back Road in Maurertown.

Officials are looking for 36-year-old Justin Lee Webster of Maurertown for felony abduction, felony eluding, reckless driving and driving on a revoked license.

If you have any information regarding Webster or his whereabouts, do not post it on social media. Instead, call the sheriff’s office at 540-459-6100.

