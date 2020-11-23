Shenandoah Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted man

MAURERTOWN, Va. (WHSV) — The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wanted man with felony charges.
According to the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, on November 22, officials responded to a disturbance in the 6000 block of Back Road in Maurertown.
Officials are looking for 36-year-old Justin Lee Webster of Maurertown for felony abduction, felony eluding, reckless driving and driving on a revoked license.
If you have any information regarding Webster or his whereabouts, do not post it on social media. Instead, call the sheriff’s office at 540-459-6100.
Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.