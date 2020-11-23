Season over for UVA linebacker Charles Snowden after broken ankle

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia football team evened its overall record to 4-4 with the blowout victory against Abilene Christian over the weekend.
The Cavaliers have three games left in the regular season, and they’ll have to play them without Charles Snowden.
The senior linebacker was injured in the first quarter of Saturday’s game, when he suffered a broken ankle.
Head coach Bronco Mendenhall says the growth of the program is parallel to the growth of Snowden.
“He came in as tall, and thin, and a basketball player, and he’s blossomed into a future NFL player, with amazing leadership skills, and a captain of our team,” says Mendenhall. “I’m not sure if there could be a better exemplar than him, of what I would like our program to be.”
Virginia is schedule to play at Florida State on Saturday at eight o’clock.
