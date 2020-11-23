Search continues for missing Staunton woman

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — The Augusta County Sheriff’s office continues to search for 56-year-old Karen Koogler.
Officials say Koogler is 5′4″ and weighs 300 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes and may be operating a gray Subaru Outback with Virginia registration KNK-6076. Koogler reportedly has a serious medical condition that requires she take medication. She is considered endangered.
Initially it was reported that Koogler was last seen at her home on Wednesday, Oct. 21. Later in the investigation, it was determined that the last known contact with her was at approximately 3 a.m. on Oct. 22 in Fishersville, Va. Officials say they also discovered that her phone was last used on Oct. 23 at approximately 4 a.m. near the Buckingham/Nelson county line.
Officials report that Koogler had also been at the McDonald’s in Dilwyn, Va. on Monday, Oct. 26. They are seeking to identify and contact the individual who reportedly bought her breakfast at McDonald’s.
On Nov. 3, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, sheriff’s offices in Nelson and Buckingham County and the Virginia State Police conducted a waterborne search of the James River near the Route 56 boat ramp in Wingina, Va. On Nov. 4, a search was conducted across a wide area near Wingina. Thirteen members of the sheriff’s office conducted a daylong search for Koogler and her car. The searches met negative results.
In an interview with WHSV, Koogler’s son-in-law, Jared Hartness, said this was all completely unexpected.
“[It] could not be more out of the ordinary and that has been the craziest thing. I mean, we really don’t have any information other than what the sheriff’s office has been able to find,” Hartness explained.
Hartness said that when they found out she was not answering the door and her car was gone, they knew something was wrong. He said his wife and Koogler talk regularly, but nothing about their last conversation gave cause for concern.
“Talking about the things that happen every day,” Hartness said. “Nothing certainly out of the ordinary. That’s kind of what’s been the hardest with all of this, it’s out of nowhere.”
Hartness said if they could say anything to Koogler it would be, “We love you and we just want you to come home.”
If you have any information regarding Koogler, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.
Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.