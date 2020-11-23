Pie Chest offering free pie slice or coffee for board game donation for ReadyKids

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The Pie Chest iis partnering with ReadyKids to collect board games for local children and their families for the holidays.
Bring a new board game, ideally geared for ages 5 and younger, to The Pie Chest and receive a free slice of pie or a small cup of Lone Light Coffee.
ReadyKids provides counseling, family support and early learning opportunities for kids and childcare providers.
“This just seemed like a great way to give the community an opportunity to donate and give this year, and then also just give people a chance to enjoy some coffee and some good pie,” Carrie Coleman with The Pie Chest said. “Everybody wins.”
Donations should be dropped off at The Pie Chest’s location on the Downtown Mall. Donations will be accepted thru December 11.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.