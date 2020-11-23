Hundreds turn out for free COVID-19 testing ahead of Thanksgiving

ALBEMARLE Co., Va. (WVIR) - Hundreds of central Virginians got tested for the coronavirus at a free, drive-through event hosted by the University of Virginia Health System.
The line of cars looked more like the outside of an arena after a basketball game or concert. Instead, it’s a reminder of the current reality: COVID-19 testing lines, going up and down Branchlands Drive at the Church of the Incarnation, where people waited inside their cars to get a test.
“I still feel great, but I wanted to do the safe thing and get tested again a week later after I already tested negative,” said Michael Foster.
Foster was one of over 200 people who had a COVID test done. Many of them had to wait before they were tested, some for nearly an hour.
“I was doing a New York Times crossword puzzle,” said
“Man, I’m just scrolling Twitter,” Foster said. “Just trying to make it as quick as possible.”
Many who did the waiting left without a test. The line of cars outside the church parking lot just after 7:00 p.m. was still lengthy. They were still lined up even as it was becoming clear that there would be more people than tests available.
The long lines were expected, days before Thanksgiving, as people try to figure out: is it safe to hold even a modified holiday?
“I hope to spend time with my grandparents, socially-distanced of course, but if I were to [test positive] I wouldn’t even want to that,” said Adalee Lynch. “I’d do anything to keep them safe.”
Meanwhile, UVA Health Spokesperson Eric Swensen reminds people that testing is not the only way to stay safe.
“Even if you go out today and get tested and you’re negative, that does not eliminate the need to take all the other precautions to protect yourself and protect the community against COVID,” he said.
UVA Health is hosting another drive-through COVID testing on Tuesday at Mount Zion First African Baptist Church. It starts at 5:30 p.m.
