CRHA discusses redevelopment, security contract for Crescent Halls

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The future of Crescent Halls is coming into focus, as the Charlottesville Redevelopment and Housing Authority or CRHA met Monday night.
On the agenda was an update on the new security contract for the Crescent Halls neighborhood, which was approved late last month. Sentry Force Security LLC, the firm that has been contracted, is open to hiring residents of Crescent Halls.
The Public Housing Association of Residents, or PHAR, is collaborating with the housing authority on the security contract. Brandon Collins from PHAR reiterated their support for the contract.
“I think it’s in everyone’s vision that we don’t establish a police state,” Collins said. “And I think you will find that there’s a whole host of things in there that aren’t related to cops and that aren’t related to evicting people.”
The housing authority also received an update about the redevelopment of Crescent Halls and South First Street. The building permits are in place for both projects, and construction is expected to begin by the end of January.
