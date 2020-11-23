Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA searching for holiday foster families

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is searching for temporary foster families willing to open their hearts and homes this holiday season to homeless animals.
This program provides the animals a much-needed break from shelter life and time to spend with a loving family. As a foster, you can help provide insight and feedback for the SPCA staff to learn how the animals behave in a loving home. And who knows, you might even fall in love.
“We are trying as hard as we can to get as many animals out for the holidays as possible. We do this every year and this year it feels more important than ever to try and give our animals a break from the shelter and have them go into home. And it benefits the animals in a great way and hopefully the fosters enjoy having the company of animals,” CASPCA Chief Executive Officer Angie Gunter said.
The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is in need for fosters for nursing female dogs with her puppies and for large dogs.
You are asked to be specific as possible with any foster animal preferences to make the best matches. The Foster Team will reach out to potential fosters via email or phone to set up a pick-up appointment.
