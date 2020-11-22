Namesake of John Paul Jones Arena passes away at age 100

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - John Paul “Jack” Jones, the namesake of UVA’s basketball arena, has passed away at the age of 100.
Jones was a philanthropist and a lawyer, and graduated from Virginia’s School of Law in 1948.
His son, Paul Tudor Jones, donated $35-million for the arena in his father’s name, which opened in 2006.
Virginia Director of Athletics Carla Williams says, “He was beloved by many and he loved the ‘Hoos. I’ll never forgot the pure joy I saw in him, for UVA and our men’s basketball program, at the Final Four.”
