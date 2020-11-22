Mamadi Diakite signs with Milwaukee Bucks

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Former UVA basketball star Mamadi Diakite will reportedly sign a two-way deal with the Milwaukee Bucks.
Diakite was not picked in Wednesday’s NBA Draft.
The former Blue Ridge star averaged 13.7 points and 6.8 rebounds per game as a senior last season.
He was named Second-Team All-ACC, and was a member of the conference’s All-Defensive Team.
In his four-year career, Diakite blocked 156 shots, which is the second-most in program history.
Ralph Sampson is the record-holder, with 462 blocks.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.