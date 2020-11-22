Javin DeLaurier signs with Charlotte Hornets

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Former St. Anne’s-Belfield star Javin DeLaurier has reportedly signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Charlotte Hornets.
Exhibit 10 contracts are one-year deals worth the minimum salary.
They don’t come with any compensation protection, but they can include an optional bonus.
DeLaurier played four years at Duke, and he was a team captain in his junior and senior seasons.
The 6-foot-9 power forward finished his career at STAB as the school’s all-time leader in rebounds and assists, and second all-time in points.
DeLaurier averaged 21.9 points, 12.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 3.3 blocks per game as a senior with the Saints.
