Alzheimer’s Association gives tips for virtual holiday celebrations

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The holiday season quickly approaching and the Centers for Disease Control encouraging people not to travel, but that can put a burden on people suffering from Alzheimer’s and Dementia.
The Alzheimer’s Association is encouraging people to keep their favorite holiday traditions alive through virtual meetings or Zoom calls. Lori Myers with the Alzheimer’s Association says it’s important to have a game plan for connecting virtually with family.
“Maybe we’re, you know, singing a song, like Christmas carols,” she said. “Maybe we’re sharing some family photos. It kind of draws the attention in to that person with dementia and I think we’d be more successful in having them engaged.”
Myers also says it’s vital for care takers of someone with dementia to take care of themselves with all the added stress of the holiday season.
