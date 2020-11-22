Albemarle County shooting leaves one woman dead, suspect under investigation

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A woman is dead after a shooting in Albemarle County on Saturday night.
The Albemarle County Police Department responded to a call for a shooting shortly after 9:30 p.m. in the 5400 block of Wingspread Lane in North Garden. When they arrived, officers found 55-year-old Yvette Finch of Charlottesville dead. A suspect is under investigation but the police say there is no threat to the community.
The ACPD asks anyone with more information to contact the department or Crime Stoppers at the number below.
