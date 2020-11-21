UVA student-athletes set university record in Graduation Success Rate

“GSR stands for a graduation success rate and I think the best way to think about it is, it’s designed for college student athletes to track the graduation rates over a six year period,” UVA Deputy Athletic Director Ted White said. “We set an all time high at 95%, and I think the trend has been an upward trend. Nationally, the trend has been up but we’ve been outpacing that lately and we’re obviously extremely proud of our student athletes.”