Castle Hill Cider wins “Best of Made in Virginia,” 2020 award

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Castle Hill Cider’s “Terrestrial 2019,″ cider was named “Best of Made in Virginia” by Virginia Living Magazine.
The cidery believes this award is a great way to cap off 2020. Castle Hill General Manager Rob Campbell says this award means a lot because all of the fruit was grown right on their own land.
“‘Terrestrial,’ is actually a cider that’s very near and dear to our hearts,” Campbell said. “We are eventually trying to all estate grown fruit but for the time being we’re actually at a point where this was made with primarily apples that were grown here on the estate.”
Campbell also says this reiterates and affirms the value of their “ground-to-glass,” approach to their ciders.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.