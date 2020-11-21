Castle Hill Cider wins “Best of Made in Virginia,” 2020 award

By Andrew Webb | November 21, 2020 at 5:29 PM EST - Updated November 22 at 8:50 PM

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Castle Hill Cider’s “Terrestrial 2019,″ cider was named “Best of Made in Virginia” by Virginia Living Magazine.

The cidery believes this award is a great way to cap off 2020. Castle Hill General Manager Rob Campbell says this award means a lot because all of the fruit was grown right on their own land.

“‘Terrestrial,’ is actually a cider that’s very near and dear to our hearts,” Campbell said. “We are eventually trying to all estate grown fruit but for the time being we’re actually at a point where this was made with primarily apples that were grown here on the estate.”

Campbell also says this reiterates and affirms the value of their “ground-to-glass,” approach to their ciders.

