Temperature Swings this Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As we move into the weekend, another pleasantly warm day in the 60s for Saturday with partly sunny skies. Temperatures will cool down Sunday in the 50s with mostly cloudy skies as winds turn to the east. While some drizzle is possible, some showers expected later Sunday night into early Monday morning, as a quick moving cold front sweeps across the region. Light rain amounts expected, generally well under a quarter inch.
Trending drier by Monday afternoon and Tuesday. Cooler for Tuesday with highs in the low 50s. Next Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day Thursday, will feature the arrival of another cold front. The timing could change with the front, but currently, more showers expected late Wednesday and showers likely into Thanksgiving Day, with highs in the upper 50s to around 60.
Tonight: Mostly clear, a chill. Lows upper 30s to low 40s.
Saturday: Partly sunny, still mild with highs in the 60s. Lows upper 40s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, cooler. Highs mid to upper 50s. Chance of a shower later in the day and mainly Sunday evening and night. Lows upper 40s.
Monday: Mainly morning showers. Drier in the afternoon. High near 60. Lows lower to mid 30s.
Tuesday: Sun and clouds, breezy, cooler. Highs lower 50s. Lows upper 30s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers later in the day and mainly at night. Highs mid 50s. Lows upper 30s.
Thanksgiving Day: Watching timing of next front. Chance of showers. Highs upper 50s to near 60. Lows mid 40s.
Friday: Partly sunny. Highs low 60s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.