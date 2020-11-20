Temperature Swings this Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As we move into the weekend, another pleasantly warm day in the 60s for Saturday with partly sunny skies. Temperatures will cool down Sunday in the 50s with mostly cloudy skies as winds turn to the east. While some drizzle is possible, some showers expected later Sunday night into early Monday morning, as a quick moving cold front sweeps across the region. Light rain amounts expected, generally well under a quarter inch.