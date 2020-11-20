Investigation into disappearance of Sage Smith enters 8th year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is again asking for the public’s help with information about the disappearance and homicide of 19-year-old Sage Smith. Smith vanished eight years ago, on November 20, 2012.
Smith was last seen around 6:30 p.m. near the Amtrak station on West Main Street in Charlottesville. It is thought Smith was going to meet 29-year-old Erik McFadden.
In a press release, Charlottesville police say McFadden was the last person known to have contact with Smith. Detectives believe he has information that could help solve this case. He was supposed to meet with detectives but did not show up and reportedly left town.
The Charlottesville Police Department classified Smith’s case as a homicide in November 2016. CPD detectives, state, and federal law enforcement spent months going through evidence and witness interviews.
In June 2019, the Charlottesville Police Department filed a missing person’s report for McFadden at the request of his mother.
Detectives believe McFadden could be in cities such as Baltimore, Md., Joppa, Md., Lake City, S.C., Columbia, S.C., Atlanta, Ga., New York City, N.Y., Rochester, N.Y., and other places on the West Coast. Detectives have checked many leads in these cities, but they have not led to any significant developments.
Anyone with information about Smith or McFadden is asked to contact Sgt. Ron Stayments at (434) 970-3939, or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.
A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in Smith’s case. The reward is $10,000 from Crime Stoppers with a $10,000 match from the city of Charlottesville.
