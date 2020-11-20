Hokies’ potent run game ready for formidable run defense at Pitt

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Tech football team will be looking to avoid a three-game losing streak this weekend, as the Hokies go on the road to face Pitt.
Tech is coming off back-to-back heartbreaking losses against ranked opponents, as they fell at home to both Liberty and Miami.
The Hokies will be playing on the road on Saturday, and they have lost five of their last six games inside Heinz Field.
The game against the Panthers will be strength versus strength.
Virginia Tech leads the conference in rushing, and they’re 8th in the nation, at 262.8 yards per game.
Hokies’ running backs are averaging more than 6-yards per carry this season.
Pittsburgh answers with the second-best run defense in college football, as they’re only allowing 78.8 yards per contest.
“They do a great job in the run game,” says Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente. “I know there’s nobody in America that devotes as many hats in the box to the run game as Pat (Narduzzi) does. It makes it very, very difficult to run the ball, at all.”
The Hokies and Panthers kickoff on Saturday at four o’clock in Pittsburgh.
