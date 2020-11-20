Grand Illumination taped at Charlottesville Community Media Center

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Grand Illumination is coming up in two weeks, but this year there won’t be the usual large gathering on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall.
Instead, NBC29′s Kasey Hott and Andrea Copeland-Whitsett are co-hosting the festivities. They were filmed Friday at the Charlottesville Community Media Center in York Place.
Dozens of musical performances and a big helping of holiday cheer will fill the evening, leading up to the Grand Illumination.
You can catch all the Grand Illumination festivities December 4th. The fun will broadcast on CW29 starting at 6 p.m. and coverage continues on NBC29 beginning at 7 p.m.
