Four County Players holds virtual show

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The pandemic has forced everything about theater to change, but one Barboursville theater group is showing the public that “the show must go on.”
Four County Players is currently showing “HELP DESK,” a play designed for Zoom.
Ed Warwick with Four County Players says this is a great way for people to continue to enjoy live theater.
“It’s kind of forced our hand on some new skills for the theater, you know, these aren’t things we were doing before so I think we found ways to not just pull it off, but be creative with it and have a good production value,” he said.
The show will continue through November 22.
Tickets are available here.
