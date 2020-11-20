Former Wahoos Joe Harris & Anthony Gill sign NBA contracts

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Former Virginia basketball star Joe Harris is getting paid, while former teammate, Anthony Gill, is getting his shot in the NBA.
Harris has reportedly signed a 4-year, $75-million contract to remain with Brooklyn Nets.
He averaged 14.5 points per game last season, and shot 42.4 percent from 3-point range.
Harris led the NBA in that category the previous season, at 47.4 percent, and won the 3-point contest at the All-Star Game.
Joe Harris has spent the last four seasons in Brooklyn, after getting drafted by Cleveland in 2014.
Gill has reportedly signed a two-year deal with the Washington Wizards.
The 2016 UVA graduate has never played in the NBA, aside from nine games of Summer League action in 2017, and the 28-year-old played in the EuroLeague last year.
Gill is the all-time leader in field goal percentage at UVA, at 58.2 percent.
Anthony Gill would be the 12th former UVA player coached by Tony Bennett to make it to the NBA, joining Mike Scott, Joe Harris, Justin Anderson, Malcolm Brogdon, Mike Tobey, London Perrantes, Devon Hall, Ty Jerome, De’Andre Hunter, and Kyle Guy.
Marial Shayok started his career with the ‘Hoos, and played three seasons with the Cavaliers, before transferring to Iowa State.
Former Blue Ridge School star Mamadi Diakite was not selected in this year’s NBA Draft, but the 2020 Virginia graduate could sign with a franchise as an undrafted free agent.
Brogdon is currently the highest-paid former Wahoo, as he signed 4-year, $85 million contract with Milwaukee as part of a sign-and-trade from Indiana on July 6, 2019.
