Fluvanna man decorates home for the holidays, donates to animal shelters

PALMYRA, Va. (WVIR) - This Christmas is going to be different for a lot of families, but that isn’t stopping one family in Fluvanna, where their home is bursting with the holiday spirit.
Every year around this time, Jeff Spinello goes all out decorating his home in Lewis Court in Lake Monticello.
With thousands of lights synced to music, inflatables and even Santa waving from the window.
A donation box is set up outside, with proceeds going to all four of Fluvanna’s animal shelters.
Spinello says despite the pandemic, or maybe because of it, he’s seen a much larger turnout this year.
“Our Halloween show on Halloween night was the biggest crowd we’ve ever had,” Spinello said. “And a lot of them stayed in the cars, and I think the parents just decided they were only going to go to a few places and, of course, we were the top on the list. So, I think for Christmas, I’ve had so many people coming by here every day when I’ve been working on putting this up asking if I would start it early.”
If you want to see the show, you can go out to Lewis Court in Lake Monticello any day between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. until the first week of January.
Contact Jeff Spinello here.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.