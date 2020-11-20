Fluvanna County Economic Development Office hosts outdoor job fair

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -Fluvanna County’s Economic Development Office hosted an outdoor job fair Friday at the new Silk City Printing location in Fluvanna.
Fluvanna-based businesses were on hand to discuss openings with job seekers to learn more about the business, apply and possibly even interview on the spot. Companies represented at the event included Silk City Printing and Spire Collective, as well as Virginia Career Works on hand to help job seekers.
“We are really excited. We have businesses that are growing even during this pandemic and this economic recession, but they’re looking to hire employees, and we want our residents to be able to live and work a little bit closer to home,” says Bryan Rothamel economic development coordinator for Fluvanna County.
Silk City Printing, a new Business in the Fluvanna area, has hired 20-30 employees and are still searching for more.
You can contact the Fluvanna County Economic Development Office with any questions or are looking for other businesses with hiring opportunities in the area. Economic Development Office email: econdev@fluvannacounty.org; Telephone: (434) 591-1900 ext. 1053; Fax: (434) 591-1911.
