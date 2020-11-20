Downtown Charlottesville businesses hold Holiday Open House to encourage local shopping

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a challenging year for small business all around, the Downtown Business Association of Charlottesville (DBAC) is hoping to tap into a little early holiday magic with this weekend’s holiday open house.
The DBAC is kicking off the new campaign to encourage shoppers to shop local and shop early this holiday season. From J Fenton and Bittersweet Boutique to Rock Paper Scissors, 20 stores are participating in the open house, which runs from Friday through Sunday. Each shop is offering different deals – some for in-person shoppers, online shoppers, or both, but all are following coronavirus safety protocols.
“A lot of businesses are having staffing problems, and hours are limited, and so somehow we have to try to make the same amount of sales in a lot shorter time,” DBAC Retail Chair Heather Haynie said. “So, giving people a reason to come downtown and support their local businesses just felt really important this year.”
Stores say that not only will the event hopefully help to drive sales to local stores that have taken hits this year due to the pandemic, starting the Black Friday and Small Business Saturday shopping week early could help reduce crowding to help keep shoppers safe.
