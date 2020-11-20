Do Good Cville hosts winter coat giveaway

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Do Good Cville made sure community members in Charlottesville, especially those in need, have a warm winter coat this season by hosting their 5th Annual Winter Wear Drive distribution.
Hundreds of winter coats, sweaters, scarves, and other winter essentials were given away to those in need at Sprint Pavilion in downtown Charlottesville. All items up for grabs were donated through the nonprofit’s Winter Wear Drive. Collection boxes were located at several popular locations around the Charlottesville-Albemarle area for anyone to drop of their gently used items.
Organizers say about 150 people were able to get the winter clothes they need, for free.
“People that are struggling, they need to be warm. They need to be recognized, they need to be acknowledged,” said Do Good Cville Co-Founder Kerry Rock. “It’s a sign of the hope that the community is there for them and for the community at large to see that no matter what’s going on in our current political world, the community still cares about them. The community is still here for each other.”
Rock said there were more clothing items left over from the giveaway than expected. Those items will then be donated to other organizations like United Way of Greater Charlottesville to make sure they land directly in the hands of those in need, at no charge.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.