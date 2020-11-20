ACPS offering a COVID-19 hotline to spread resources throughout the community

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The pandemic has created many hurdles for families, leaving some wondering where they can get help, but in Albemarle County help is just a call away.
“We want anyone who needs help to call us and we will do the best we can to help them out,” Albemarle County Public School’s (ACPS) public affairs officer, Helen Dunn said.
As Thanksgiving approaches and COVID-19 numbers spike in Virginia, ACPS is offering more support through a new COVID-19 hotline.
“This is not those urgent type calls. This is more because we’re centrally located, we have a good grasp on what’s available and what’s out there to be able to kind of put everything together for people,” Dunn said.
Dunn says anyone affiliated with the district can call the number or send an email for non-emergency needs like mental health, financial, or food insecurity situations.
When you call, you’ll be asked to leave a voicemail, state the need, and you should expect a response within 24 hours.
“You’ll get somebody who kind of knows what it is that you’re asking for and can direct you towards something more specific that can really help,” Dunn said.
Messages came flooding in once the word of the hotline went public.
“We had a pretty decent first week in terms of how many calls we got. It was a quick spike. People are looking for help and to understand what resources are out there in the community,” Dunn said.
Dunn encourages anyone in need of help during this time to reach out.
“This is about us using what we know and getting that to our community so that we can help them as much as possible,” Dunn said.
The ACPS COVID-19 hotline is 434-972-1618 and the email address to get help is SupportForFamilies@k12albemarle.org.
