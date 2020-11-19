Waynesboro and Staunton receive tourism marketing grants

“Waynesboro is becoming more and more of a ‘foodie’ destination filled with diverse offerings, and younger generations of travelers are increasingly making travel decisions based on where they can get the best food,” says Jennifer Callison, Tourism and Marketing Manager for the city of Waynesboro, in the press release. “The goal of Work Up an Appetite in Waynesboro is to reinforce the amazing opportunities for outdoor recreation nearby, while highlighting Waynesboro’s growing list of dining assets.”