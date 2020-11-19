UVA’s Sam Hauser on Naismith Trophy Watchlist

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia senior Sam Hauser is on the preseason watch list for the Naismith Trophy, which is presented to the Player of the Year in men’s college basketball.
He is one of 50 players on the watch list for the 2021 award.
Hauser did not play for the ‘Hoos last season.
He had to sit out after transferring from Marquette, due to NCAA regulations.
As a junior with the Golden Eagles, Hauser averaged 14.9 points and 7.2 rebounds per game, and was named Second-Team All-BIG EAST.
The 6-foot-8 forward shot 45.9 percent from the field, 40.2 percent from 3-point range, and led the conference in free throw percentage, at 92.4 percent.
Hauser was previously named to the Erving Award watch list, for the Small Forward of the Year, and was voted Preseason First-Team All-ACC.
“It’s cool to get recognition,” says Hauser, “but I’m just worried about what I can do to help the team in the best way. I try not to buy into the outside expectations. I just stick with what the coaches want from me, and what I want from myself. But it’s cool to get some recognition.”
Fourth-ranked Virginia opens the season next Wednesday against Maine at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut.
