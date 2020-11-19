UVA opens Community Partnerships Office in downtown Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia just opened a new office building to help the university with members of the Charlottesville community.
The new Community Partnerships Office, located at the old Albemarle Hotel on West Main Street, will serve as a “front door” to UVA’s engagement and equity programs.
It will be led and staffed by the members of UVA’s Equity Center, like Executive Director Ben Allen, who says the office is a physical manifestation of UVA’s commitment to working with the Charlottesville community.
“If people were to stop by and like walk into the space, what I hope they would see is the intersection of all these different groups where you have student organizers, community leaders, you have young, old, all these different types of people, who authentically, which I think is the key word, care about this community,” Allen said.
Although the center first opened its doors in October, a more formal community opening is planned to happen in the next few months.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.