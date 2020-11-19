U.S. Senator Tim Kaine calls President Trump’s actions dangerous

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Senator Tim Kaine says the Trump administration’s refusal to concede to President-elect Joe Biden is putting the country in a precarious position that could spell big trouble.
“They’re sending the message, around the world, that the United States is very unstable and that can be a green light to American adversaries to undertake steps during this moment in time that, if not directly hostile to the United States, would advance their own interest in a way that the U.S. would feel very, very hard-pressed to reverse when the Biden administration comes into office,” Kaine said.
The senator also calls Trump’s withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan dangerous to other American troops who will stay on in that country.
