Survey shows how families, teachers would act if Charlottesville schools move in-person

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City School presented results of a student and staff survey to the city’s school board on Thursday, showing how many would attend in-person classes if approved.
According to the survey results, 66% of elementary school families said they would send their children to in-person classes. That number is 63% at Walker and Buford, and 67% at Charlottesville High School and Lugo-McGinness Academy.
Demographic breakdowns show that active ESL students are most likely to select an in-person return.
As for staff, the data was broken down between PreK-6th grade teachers and 7-12 grade teachers.
For PreK-6, the results are as follows:
- 35.3% in-person
- 28% online
- 27.3% wherever I’m needed
- 9.5% both in-person and online
For grades 7-12, the results are as follows:
- 35% online
- 23.2% wherever I’m needed
- 22.6 in-person
- 19.2% both in-person and online
Superintendent Rosa Atkins said that the in-person learning plans would also change the school days for virtual learners.
“If we switch to in-person learning the students who are still virtual would align with the schedule for the students who are face-to-face, and face-to-face learning will start earlier in the day,” she said.
The school board will vote on the in-person plan at its Dec. 16 meeting.
