Olivet Presbyterian Church raising money for BRAFB

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s the season of giving back and this year, and Olivet Presbyterian Church in Charlottesville is trying to help those struggling with food insecurity.
For the church’s 140th anniversary, members are collecting 140 bags of groceries to donate to Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry, as they do every year. But a new addition to their initiative is that this year the church is also donating $14,000 to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank (BRAFB).
“We decided to give $14,000 to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank and we’re now reaching out to organizations, businesses, other individuals within the community to try to get those funds matched,” Olivet Presbyterian Church Senior Pastor Seth Lovell said.
If you’re interested in helping match those funds so they can give a total of $28,000 to the BRAFB, you can reach out to the Olivet Presbyterian Church on its website or call, (434) 295-1367.
