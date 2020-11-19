Not As Cold Tonight. Pleasantly Mild Friday Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Not as cold tonight and a pleasantly mild Friday is ahead. High pressure over the region combined with a shift in the jet stream will make for a warm up into the 60s Friday and Saturday and keeping us dry. Southerly winds will make for temperatures above average to finish the week and start the weekend.
Temperatures will cool down a bit Sunday, with more clouds expected across the region. A cold front approaching late Sunday and moving across the region early Monday, to bring us some showers. Trending drier by Monday afternoon and Tuesday. Cooler for Tuesday with highs in the low 50s.
Next Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day Thursday, will feature the arrival of another cold front. The timing could change with the front, but currently, more showers expected later Wednesday and showers could carry into Thanksgiving Day.
Tonight: Mostly clear, chilly, but not as cold. Lows in the 30s. A light south breeze will cause a wide range in temperature from hill tops to valleys.
Friday: More sunshine, pleasantly mild. Highs mostly in the mid to upper 60s. South breeze. Lows near 40.
Saturday: Sun, few clouds, mild with highs in the 60s. Lows upper 40s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Highs upper 50s to lower 60s. Chance of a shower later in the day and mainly Sunday evening and night.Lows upper 40s.
Monday: Mainly Am showers. Drier in the afternoon. High near 60. Lows lower to mid 30s.
Tuesday: Sun and clouds, breezy, cooler. Highs lower 50s. Lows upper 30s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers later in the day and mainly at night. Highs mid 50s. Lows upper 30s.
Thanksgiving Day: Watching timing of next front. Chance of showers, especially in the morning. Highs upper 50s to near 60.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.