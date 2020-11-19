Fluvanna County Rotary Club hosts drive-by food drive

LAKE MONTICELLO, Va. (WVIR) - The Fluvanna County community heard a call for help in feeding the hungry this season, and they answered.
The Fluvanna Rotary Club hosted its third food drive of the year to benefit the Monticello Area Community Action Agency (MACAA), 100% contact free. The group is reporting record demand as the pandemic continues and Thanksgiving has only boosted the requests on the food bank.
Rotarians drove by donating homes to pick up the food, and came away with a haul. Organizers say they gathered more than 12,000 pounds of food, which the group says equates to more than 10,000 meals.
“There is real need and despair in our community,” Fluvanna County Rotary Club President James Kelley explained. “It just shows that people in the lake, people outside the lake, people in our community really want to step up and help others, especially around the holiday time.”
They’re also matching donations to MACAA, and so far have donated more than $5,000 dollars.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.