Changes in the trenches for the ‘Hoos

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia football team will play its only non-conference game of the season on Saturday, as the Cavaliers host Abilene Christian at Scott Stadium.
The Wildcats have a record of 1-4 this season, and they’ve only been playing Division I football since 2013.
UVA’s strength has been in the trenches this year, with experience on both the offensive and defensive lines, but they took a hit this week.
Senior offensive tackle Dillon Reinkensmeyer suffered a season-ending injury in the win against Louisville.
On the defensive side, Jowon Briggs has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, and will no longer be a member of the program.
The sophomore is second on the team in sacks this season, with four, and he’s started all seven games.
Virginia previously lost senior Richard Burney to a season-ending injury, and they are down to just four healthy defensive lineman who have played in a game this year.
Defensive coordinator Nick Howell says, “We run the defense that we run, and those are things that we practice, so it’s hard to change anything. So within the schemes that we use, we’ll try to put our best people out there, to run our schemes. Guys have gotta step up, and new players have gotta be in there, and we have to continue to improve at what we do.”
Virginia and Abilene Christian kickoff on Saturday at four o’clock at Scott Stadium.
