Becoming Milder

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a frosty cold start to the day, expect seasonable sunshine this afternoon. A more southerly breeze will help boost temperatures to above average levels for this time of year. Friday and Saturday will be mild. Along with dry conditions.
Tracking the progress of a weak cold front arriving from the west later Sunday night into Monday morning. This will give the region a few passing showers and sprinkles.
Trending drier Monday afternoon, Tuesday into Wednesday morning.
Another cold front will push over the region later next Wednesday afternoon and night with rain showers.
Drier and seasonable Thanksgiving Day.
Thursday: Sunshiny with highs in the 50s this afternoon.
Thursday overnight: Not as frosty cold. Still chilly with lows in the 30s. A light south breeze will cause a wide range in temperature from hill tops to valleys.
Friday: Sunshine with a quick rise in temperature. Highs mostly in the mid to upper 60s. South breeze. Lows near 40.
Saturday: Sun, few clouds, mild with highs in the 60s. Lows upper 40s.
Sunday: Increasing clouds with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Can’t rule our a shower later in the day and mainly Sunday evening and night.
Monday: Any morning shower will exit. Drier in the afternoon. High 60. Lows lower 60s.
Tuesday: Brisk and cooler with sunshine. Highs lower 50s. Lows upper 30s.
Wednesday: Increasing clouds with showers later in the day and mainly at night. Highs 50s.
