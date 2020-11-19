Ann Mallek hosts virtual town hall for White Hall district

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle Supervisor Ann Mallek held a virtual town hall for people who live in the White Hall district Thursday night.
Dozens of community members joined the town hall with their questions for the supervisor. Those questions ranged from budget impacts of the pandemic to getting better internet and cell service in the area.
One person asked if there were any plans to slow down the residential development in the Crozet area.
“It was the main reason that I won the election in 2008 was because of the rubber stamping of every rezoning application that came along. Because the will of the board at that time was just to pack in as many people as possible. And I never felt that was a good idea,” Albemarle Supervisor Ann Mallek said.
Mallek also addressed ways to reduce speeding on Dick Woods Road.
