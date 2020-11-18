Waynesboro Public Schools awarded grant money for programs addressing community challenges

In partnership with AMI and White’s Spring Valley Farm, Kate Collins Middle School will be building a student-run community garden. The vegetables produced will be used to enhance our community’s health and access to fresh, locally-grown vegetables. With the support of many community partners, Waynesboro High School will continue to develop and implement new programs like our Building Trades class, which is currently being offered in the evenings. We plan to offer similar after-school workforce training programs like logistics/fork-lifting training and phlebotomy later this year.