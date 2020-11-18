Senior Alert issued for missing man suffering from cognitive impairment

By NBC12 Newsroom | November 18, 2020 at 7:54 PM EST - Updated November 18 at 9:08 PM

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert on behalf of the Virginia Beach Police Department for a missing man who suffers from a cognitive impairment.

Donald Arthur Speakman, 78, was last seen around 1 p.m. on Nov. 17 at Stiletto Hair Studio along Independence Boulevard in Virginia Beach.

He was possibly wearing a grey Buffalo Bills sweatshirt, blue jeans and glasses. Police said he is believed to be driving a 2013 silver/grey, Kia Sorrento, with North Carolina plates TAX-6962. The vehicle has black luggage rack-type bars on the roof. A stock photo similar to his vehicle is below.

Troopers said he suffers from a cognitive impairment, so his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Virginia Beach Police Department at 757-385-5000 and select option one.

