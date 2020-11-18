Senior Alert issued for missing man suffering from cognitive impairment

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert on behalf of the Virginia Beach Police Department for a missing man who suffers from a cognitive impairment.
Donald Arthur Speakman, 78, was last seen around 1 p.m. on Nov. 17 at Stiletto Hair Studio along Independence Boulevard in Virginia Beach.
He was possibly wearing a grey Buffalo Bills sweatshirt, blue jeans and glasses. Police said he is believed to be driving a 2013 silver/grey, Kia Sorrento, with North Carolina plates TAX-6962. The vehicle has black luggage rack-type bars on the roof. A stock photo similar to his vehicle is below.
Troopers said he suffers from a cognitive impairment, so his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Virginia Beach Police Department at 757-385-5000 and select option one.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.