Plow & Hearth program gives back to 2 local causes

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -Plow & Hearth, a retail company based in Madison County, is expanding its charitable giving this year with the launch of Gifts that Give Back program.
For the purchase of specific items on plowandhearth.com and through its catalog, retail store, and phone orders, Plow & Hearth will donate to two local causes.
The company will donate $1 to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank for every 40 oz. can of Virginia Peanuts sold.
For each one of its Animal Body Hug Pillows purchased, Plow & Hearth will make a $1 donation to the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA.
“I think it’s important for us to be giving in terms of the community and and supporting all of these different great charitable organizations in a time where so many people are challenged,” Plow & Hearth CEO Leslie Newton said.
As part of its campaign, Plow & Hearth will continue to plant a tree seedling for every Pewter Christmas Tree Ornament sold. To find out more about Plow & Hearth’s gifts that give back program you can visit plowhearth.com/peoplewithheart.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.