Building on VCU campus closed after fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU issued out an alert ordering nearby buildings on the campus to evacuate due to a fire.
The fire is occurring at VCU’s Life Science Building located at 1000 West Cary Street.
VCU Recreational Sports announced on their Twitter account that the Cary Street Gym is closed until further notice due to fire department activity nearby.
Crews were able to get the fire under control.
VCU’s alert system announced the Life Sciences Building will remain closed and all surrounding buildings may now reoccupy.
This is a developing story.
