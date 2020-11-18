Governor Northam to deliver COVID-19 briefing; watch live at 2 p.m.

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Ralph Northam will hold a coronavirus briefing today at 2 p.m. to update the commonwealth on the pandemic.
Last week, Northam announced new statewide measures to address the spread of COVID-19. The measures included a reduction in public and private gatherings, expansion of the mask mandate, strengthened enforcement within essential retail businesses, and a on-site alcohol curfew.
You can watch it on NBC29 or here on NBC29.com in the video player below, or on our livestream page. We will also live tweet the briefing at https://twitter.com/nbc29.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.