Federal grand jury indicts Gordonsville man in series of summertime armed robberies

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Gordonsville man now faces federal charges for a series of summertime armed robberies.
A federal grand jury indicted him with seven federal Hobbs Act robbery charges and seven counts of using a firearm in commission of a Hobbs Act robbery, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, all related to cases in Charlottesville, Albemarle County and Stafford County between June and September.
During each robbery, investigators say Thurston had a gun, pointed it at store workers and demanded cash.
The robberies happened at the Oak Hill Market in Albemarle County, 7-Eleven on Ivy Road in the city of Charlottesville, a BP gas station convenience store in the city of Charlottesville, 7-Eleven on Greenbrier Drive in Albemarle County, Kangaroo Gas in Albemarle County, 7-Day Junior Store in the city of Charlottesville, and 7-Eleven on Boulderview Road in Albemarle County.
Western District of Virginia United States Attorney’s Office Release November 18, 2020
Federal Grand Jury Charges Gordonsville Man in Series of Summertime Armed Robberies of Local Businesses
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - A federal grand jury sitting in U.S. District Court in Charlottesville has indicted a Gordonsville man and charged him with federal Hobbs Act robbery charges in connection to a series of armed robberies that took place at commercial businesses in Charlottesville, Albemarle County, and Stafford County in the summer of 2020. Acting United States Attorney Daniel P. Bubar, ATF Special Agent in Charge Ashan M. Benedict, Chief Ron L. Lantz of the Albemarle County Police, and RaShall M. Brackney, Police Chief for the City of Charlottesville made the announcement today.
The grand jury has charged Dominique Dejone Thurston, 22, of Gordonsville, with seven counts of Hobbs Act robbery, seven counts of using a firearm in commission of a Hobbs Act robbery, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
The indictment alleges that between June 2020 and September 2020, Thurston committed a series of armed, Hobbs Act robberies at commercial business in Albemarle County, the City of Charlottesville and Stafford County. These robberies included the Oak Hill Market in Albemarle County, 7-Eleven on Ivy Road in the City of Charlottesville, a BP gas station convenience store in the City of Charlottesville, 7-Eleven on Greenbrier Drive in Albemarle County, Kangaroo Gas in Albemarle County, 7-Day Junior Store in the City of Charlottesville, and 7-Eleven on Boulderview Road in Albemarle County.
During each robbery, the indictment alleges Thurston brandished a firearm, pointed it at a store employee and demanded cash.
The investigation of the case was conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Albemarle County Police Department, the City of Charlottesville Police Department, and the Stafford County Police Department. Managing Assistant United States Attorney Ronald M. Huber and Special Assistant United States Attorney Nina-Alice Antony are prosecuting the case for the United States.
An indictment is merely an accusation. The defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
