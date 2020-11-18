Federal grand jury indicts Gordonsville man in series of summertime armed robberies

The indictment alleges that between June 2020 and September 2020, Thurston committed a series of armed, Hobbs Act robberies at commercial business in Albemarle County, the City of Charlottesville and Stafford County. These robberies included the Oak Hill Market in Albemarle County, 7-Eleven on Ivy Road in the City of Charlottesville, a BP gas station convenience store in the City of Charlottesville, 7-Eleven on Greenbrier Drive in Albemarle County, Kangaroo Gas in Albemarle County, 7-Day Junior Store in the City of Charlottesville, and 7-Eleven on Boulderview Road in Albemarle County.