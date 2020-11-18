Charlottesville-based architecture firm VMDO wins accolade for work with Greene County Schools

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A Charlottesville-based architecture firm just won accolades for its work revamping schools in Greene County.
VMDO Architects received the Platinum award, the top reward, in the 2020 Virginia School Boards Association’s Exhibition of School Architecture.
The firm renovated William Monroe Middle and High Schools, adding more natural lighting and redesigned classrooms.
“With renovation projects like this, the ability to breathe new life, and potentially even give it a whole new identity, is a really strong project idea and one that gives us a lot of good satisfaction,” Bryce Powell, a senior sssociate with VMDO, said.
Winning projects were selected from six entries submitted by five architectural firms in the areas of new construction, renovation, and adaptive use of existing space.
