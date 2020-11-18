Charlottesville area has one of the lowest COVID-19 infection rates in the state says UVA Health doctor

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A doctor at the University of Virginia says the Charlottesville area has some of the lowest case counts of COVID-19 in the state.
He made the comment at a town hall Wednesday afternoon.
On the contrary, Northern Virginia, Richmond, and Southwest Virginia have rising case counts and Dr. Costi Sifri says there is potential straining of the system in those places.
In the Thomas Jefferson Health District there’s also been an increase in testing.
“Test positivity rates are declining, where as the example I gave earlier in certain parts of the Midwest test positivity rates are 40% to 50%. Here in Charlottesville and Albemarle and the Thomas Jefferson Health District our current test positivity rate is on the order of 2% and 2.5%,” UVA Health Infectious disease Dr. Costi Sifri said.
Dr. Sifri also says UVA students will be tested before coming to grounds in the spring and once every 7 days throughout the semester.
