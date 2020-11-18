Brief Cold Snap

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Not quite as windy on this Wednesday. Still brisk northwest breezes will keep temperatures below average through Thursday morning. With a calm wind and clear sky overnight, temperatures will drop to frosty levels into dawn tomorrow.
The wind will turn to a more southerly direction Thursday afternoon into Friday and this weekend. This will cause a milder weather pattern to take hold.
Tracking a weak cold front for next Monday now. That would bring some rain showers.
A little cooler, breezy and dry for next Tuesday.
Watching the progress of another front for next Wednesday with another chance for rain.
The early call for Thanksgiving is for drier and seasonable conditions.
Wednesday: Brisk sunshine and chilly. Highs in the 40s.
Wednesday night: Clear, calm and frosty cold. Lows in the 20s.
Thursday: Sunshiny, blue sky, seasonable with highs in the 50s. Lows in the 30s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and milder in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Lows near 40.
Saturday: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows in the 40s.
Sunday: Partly sunny with highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows in the 40s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy with a shower chance. Highs lower 60s. Low 40.
Tuesday: Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the cooler 50s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.