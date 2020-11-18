Back in the Deep Freeze Tonight. Temps Warm for Late Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Another night in the Deep Freeze, but this current cold snap is brief, as temperatures will start a warm up into the late week. High pressure over the region will make for a very cold start Thursday morning with lows in the low and mid 20s. More sunshine and seasonable by afternoon with high temperatures in the 50s, as winds turn out of the south. High pressure over the region combined with a shift in the jet stream will make for a warm up into the 60s Friday and this weekend, and keeping us dry as well.
Currently, an approaching cold front on Monday to bring the next chance of some showers. Turning cooler by Tuesday. Another cold front next Wednesday to bring some more rain. Early preview of Thanksgiving Day, mainly dry with highs in the 50s.
Tonight: Clear, cold - deep freeze. Lows low to mid 20s.
Thursday: More sunshine and more seasonable. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the 30s.
Friday: Mostly sunny, warmer by afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows near 40.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, warm. Highs mid 60s. Lows in the 40s.
Sunday: Partly sunny with highs in the low to mid 60s. Lows in the 40s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, some showers. Highs lower 60s. Low 40.
Tuesday: Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the cooler 50s.Lows upper 30s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers. Highs mid 50s.
