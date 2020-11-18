Back in the Deep Freeze Tonight. Temps Warm for Late Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Another night in the Deep Freeze, but this current cold snap is brief, as temperatures will start a warm up into the late week. High pressure over the region will make for a very cold start Thursday morning with lows in the low and mid 20s. More sunshine and seasonable by afternoon with high temperatures in the 50s, as winds turn out of the south. High pressure over the region combined with a shift in the jet stream will make for a warm up into the 60s Friday and this weekend, and keeping us dry as well.