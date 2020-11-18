Albemarle County schools to expand mental health services for students, families

More broadly, Kirst said, the grant will complement the work of school counselors and classroom teachers that support social and emotional learning on an on-going basis for all students. It will make it possible for the division to increase its development of activities and curriculum that can be utilized during the school day, such as the morning meetings that have become a staple of an elementary student’s schedule. He said major components of the program, such as the hiring of the Coordinator of Mental Health Services and the engagement of an outside mental health agency to provide direct services, should be completed by the spring, with the employee training program underway by the summer and in full implementation by the next school year.