Virginia Latino voters excited for Biden presidency

Biden plans to end Trump’s immigration policies such as those that allowed children to be separated from their parents at the border, according to his website. Trump’s family separation policy resulted in 2,500 migrant children being separated from their parents, according to a recent press release from the House Judiciary Committee. Biden also plans to surge humanitarian resources to the border, reinstate DACA, ensure Dreamers are eligible for federal student aid and protect the TPS program as well as provide a path to citizenship for TPS holders who have been in the country for an extended period of time, according to his website.