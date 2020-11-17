Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: Planning Holidays in the Time of COVID

The holidays will likely look different this year, and if you are gathering with family and friends there are some precautions you should take. Infection prevention experts say planning is important.
First, smaller gatherings and staying closer to home are the safest bets. And, think about who will be in attendance.
“Consider if they are at high risk for COVID, or if any of your family members are at high risk for COVID,” noted Andrea Chapman, MPH, CHOP, CIC, infection preventionist at Sentara Martha Jefferson.
Outside gatherings are ideal over being inside. And, the longer the visit, the greater the risk.
“The more time you spend with someone, the more opportunity there is to share germs, either through close contact and breathing, coughing, the respiratory route, or having close contact with them and touching shared surfaces,” noted Chapman.
Because of this, thinking ahead is key.
“If you know you are going to be visiting grandma for Thanksgiving, do your best to really quarantine yourself in the two weeks prior to that visit. Stay at home, make sure you are wearing a mask when going out in public. If you have to go out in public, good hand hygiene so you lessen your risk when traveling,” Champman said.
In the end, everyone has to do what’s best for them and their family.
“Really give yourself some grace in that these holidays and this year has been unprecedented and unique and so the holidays are going to look a little different this year and that’s OK. You can still share your love for each other in a slightly different way,” said Chapman.
For more information on this topic, call 1-800-SENTARA.
If you have a question about your health you’d like us to answer, email healthquestions@nbc29.com.