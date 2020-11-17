Roanoke College Board makes changes following Title IX investigation review

“We learned that while Roanoke College’s Title IX written policy itself meets legal standards, aspects of its implementation did not meet the college’s expectations or standards for treatment of our students. Roanoke College strives to respect and support our community, especially in times of crisis. It is clear from the investigation results that greater emotional and practical support should have been offered to some victims. We acknowledge and deeply regret the pain of victims and others who were not provided the level of empathy and support they deserved. We acknowledge that a process that adds to the pain victims, and others around them, experience is far from the nurturing environment that Roanoke College aspires to be. For our shortcomings, we are sorry.”